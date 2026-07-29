Urgent Relief Fund

I'm seeking assistance in caring for my mother age 69 her name is Avis King she is from Summit Ms,39666. She had a major stroke back in 2019 which affected her right side she is confined to a motorized wheelchair now she can't walk . She also has AKI acute kidney injury phase iii and several other medical conditions. We are seeking help for rental assistance and household and groceries assistance . And some repairs for the home . She recently lost her husband back in February 26,2026 due to cancer .