Urgent Prayer andSupport Request for Baby Kendrick

🚨 Urgent Prayer & Support Request for Baby Kendrick 🚨

Sweet baby Kendrick was born Monday and had to be flown to a hospital 2 hours away for specialized care. Parents Haley and Ammon are now traveling back and forth while caring for their two little ones at home.

With Ammon’s work leave expiring soon, they need our help to cover travel costs, food, and mounting bills. Let’s help this family stay focused on their baby’s healing!

🙏 How you can help:

Pray for Kendrick’s health and the family's strength. Donate what you can. Anything helps. Share this post to spread the word!

#PrayForKendrick #FamilySupport #GiveSendGo