Urgent Prayer and Support Needed for Kathy Johnson

On Sunday, June 21st, in the pouring rain while driving to church and work in the children’s ministry, our friend, Kathy and her daughter, had a single-car wreck after hydroplaning and slamming head-on into a concrete barrier. Thankfully, her daughter in the passenger seat was not seriously injured, but Kathy suffered a broken right leg, left ankle, and upper right arm. Surgeries were successful, and she was moved to in-patient rehab for 10 days…that’s the good news!

Please continue to agree with us in prayer for her full recovery in Jesus’ Name, and for all of her medical bills, prescription medications, months of outpatient rehabilitation, and living expenses to be provided for. She had no health insurance and will not be able to drive or return to work for several months

Thank you, prayer warriors, for interceding,

and thank you, giving army, for every bit of help! The Hope from your help will allow Kathy and her children to stress less and focus on her physical recovery! Blessings! 🙏🏻💛