Urgent Plea to aid Fospice Dogs of SSR

For many years, Virginia-based Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue (SSR) has been a refuge for dogs with nowhere else to go — the abandoned, the neglected, the broken, and the forgotten. We have done our best to provide them with the happy endings they deserve. Now, SSR itself is facing an ending. We are in receivership and soon the organization will have to close its door permanently. Because of these recent events, SSR can no longer legally accept public donations.

We have three fospice dogs, too old or too sick for adoption, who are living out their remaining days in loving foster homes. When we placed them, SSR promised that we would ensure these dogs would never go without care. We truly cannot bear to break that promise. These dogs have already endured so much, and have been in their homes for far too long. They require expensive medications, special diets, and ongoing veterinary care simply to stay comfortable. Their foster families have opened their homes and hearts, but they cannot shoulder the medical costs alone and they were never intended to.

After discussion regarding how we can best serve the our fospice dogs going in our current state and going forward, President Kaitlin Vazquez chose to create this private fundraiser to ensure there is not a lapse in care. Every dollar collected will go directly toward the dogs' needs — routine vet visits, prescription medications, special food, and emergency expenses. These donations will not be tax-deductible, but they will be life-sustaining. Every gift, no matter how small, makes a difference.

Our goal for this fundraiser is to raise enough money to cover at least one year of care for each fospice dog, and ideally an additional $1,000 emergency fund for unexpected medical costs. If one of the dogs passes, any remaining allotted funds will go toward caring for our other fospice dogs. If there should be any remaining funds at a time when all fospice dogs have passed on, they will be allocated to another rescue. All donations will be held in a dedicated savings account managed by Kaitlin, and disbursed directly to each foster home as needs arise. Donors will receive private updates on how their contributions are being spent, as well as the status of the dogs.





Our singular goal now is to ensure our remaining fospice dogs can stay in their homes and be comfortable and loved until their last day. These dogs cannot tell you how grateful they are for a warm bed, a full belly, or one more sunset with the people who love them... But we can speak for them — and so today, we are asking from the depths of our hearts: Please help us keep our promise. Help us care for these dogs until it’s their time. Thank you endlessly for your support, now and over the last 9+ years.

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Fospice dog Barnes is a senior (his vet says around 14 years old!) and requires specific food along with his general veterinary care. His estimated yearly expenses are $1,828 and we are fundraising an additional $1,000 for emergencies.





Fospice dog Salem has 4 heart conditions and requires bi-yearly cardiology appointments, as well as medications. His estimated yearly expenses on the low end are $2,067 and we are fundraising an additional $1,000 for emergencies. Salem has a cardiology appointment coming up for an Echocardiogram which has an estimate of about $1,000 itself, and his expenses are the most subject to change.





Fospice dog Ceci has liver failure. Her estimated yearly expenses are $1,336 and we are fundraising an additional $1,000 for emergencies.





We cannot thank you enough for sharing and donating in this time of need - because every dog deserves a home, as well as proper medical care.