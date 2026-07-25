Urgent Plea for Help Facing Eviction This Friday

Emergency: Help Keep Our Family Housed – Final Deadline June 24th

We are a hardworking family with young children in Marietta, GA. After years of paying rent on time, we fell behind due to unexpected emergencies.

We’ve already paid the first $2,000, but we still need $3,000 more by June 24th to fully catch up and keep our home.

I started a new job on June 8th. My first paycheck will come shortly after the deadline.

This is a short-term bridge to prevent us from becoming homeless. Every donation helps.

Cash App: $hereishome

Thank you for any support 🙏