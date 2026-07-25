Urgent Needs For my Dads final journey

I'm reaching out for help to support my dad, Gary. ,he is the most

independent, hardworking man, taking pride in carrying his own weight, but without these essential supplements, he is literally starving to death. Battling Stage IV throat cancer and relying on a feeding tube has made his independence incredibly difficult, and his wife is working tirelessly, caring for him while working seven days a week to simply afford his basic needs. We are facing thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket medical costs and feeding tube supplements that Medicare doesn't cover, which has put them at risk of losing their home to foreclosure. I have also drained my savings account to help, but we still need assistance to pay for a caregiver so he isn't alone. Generous people have offered to donate supplies, but the cost of shipping is beyond what they can manage. Any contribution would be a true lifeline for them. Thanks in advance!