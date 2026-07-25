Urgent Need: Plumbing Repairs for Our Tiny Home

I am writing this from a place of absolute humility, setting aside my pride to ensure that my children have a safe, functioning home.





Our Situation

Not long ago, I was in a position of stability. But life has a way of shifting in ways we never see coming. After losing my job, my life was turned upside down. I went from having a career to a minimum-wage reality in the blink of an eye. The ripple effects have been relentless—I lost my vehicle, credit cards went into default, dealt with the crushing stress of essentials being cut off, and have had to fight every day just to keep us afloat.





The Current Crisis

In the middle of this, the plumbing in my tiny home came to a screeching halt. We have been living without running water or a working sewer—basic necessities that we all take for granted until they are gone.





For a time, I was fortunate to have family nearby who allowed us to use their restrooms and showers. I was so grateful for that lifeline. However, that support has been taken away. I’ve been told that allowing us to use these basic amenities is "enabling" me and my children and that I should have handled this on my own.





To be honest, it is heartbreaking to be turned away from the most basic human needs by family. I have always believed that family is supposed to be a harbor—a place where you are safe when the storm is at its worst. Being denied water and a place to wash has left me feeling truly alone and desperate for a solution.





How You Can Help

I am at the end of my options, and I am not the kind of person who asks for help unless the need is dire. We have the plumbing lines started toward our septic tank, but we are facing a final, insurmountable hurdle to get water into the house and restore basic sanitation.





To get our home fully functional, we are seeking to raise $3,000 to cover the following costs:

~$1,550 for the city’s water meter installation fee.

~$250 for 200 feet of PEX water supply piping to reach the house.

~$400 for drain piping, shower/sink fixtures, and essential plumbing hardware.

~$500 for a water heater to ensure we have hot water.

~$300 to cover the small "hidden" costs of connectors, adhesives, and necessary supplies to complete the installation.





If you can find it in your heart to help us restore the dignity of having a functioning home, I would be eternally grateful. Every dollar brings us closer to being able to wash our hands, take a shower, and have a home that works again.





I wouldn't be asking if I had any other way forward. Thank you for listening, for your kindness, and for holding us in your thoughts.