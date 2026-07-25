URGENT NEED IN WARRENTON / WARREN COUNTY

My name is Mark Heaton, I am 54 years old, and I live in rural Warrenton, Georgia. Right now, our community faces a hidden crisis. We have no dedicated pet food pantry. Our local human food pantries rarely, if ever, have pet food available.

This leaves our elderly, disabled, and low-income neighbors facing a heartbreaking choice: do they feed themselves, or do they feed their beloved pets?

No one should have to skip meals to feed their animal companion. When times get too tough, pets are often surrendered to overcrowded shelters. I want to stop this.

I am launching "My Best Friends Pantry." Our mission is simple: to deliver pet food directly to the doors of needy pet owners in the Warren County area. By bringing the food straight to them, we remove transportation barriers and keep families and their best friends together.

How You Can Help:

Donations: We need startup funds to purchase bulk pet food, storage bins, and fuel for deliveries. Fiscal Sponsorship: Because I am just starting out, I am actively seeking a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit fiscal sponsor operating in Georgia to partner with us so donations can be tax-deductible.

Please consider donating or sharing our mission. Let's keep pets out of shelters and in the homes where they are loved.