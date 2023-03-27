Urgent Need: Help Support Ian’s Widow

Ian Amstadter was a man who lived a life of joy, generosity, and servant-heartedness. If you knew him, you can’t help but think of his infectious laugh and brilliant sense of humor that carried with him everywhere he went.





His life’s greatest moments were marked by his ministry to the homeless, his passion for mission trips, and in recent years, his marriage to the love of his life: Irina.





Finding and marrying Irina in 2022, and becoming a father to her son, Oleg, were truly Ian's most treasured gifts.





It is with great sadness that we share that Ian’s time on earth unexpectedly came to an end on July 31st, 2026, due to a massive heart attack. He is now in the arms of Jesus - face to face with the One he had long yearned to see.





But let’s back up a little bit and share the story.





Ian was financially wise and had been very successful in the IT industry for many years. But worldly accomplishments aside, he was generous in the abundance he'd been given. Lavishly generous.





Not only with those he loved, for he was sure to care for his own - be it close or extended family, colleagues, or friends - but also to strangers God had put in his path.





However, in November of 2025, he experienced a layoff that dramatically altered he and his new family’s life.





Being a diligent man, Ian immediately applied to countless jobs. He had over 30 first and second round interviews during this 8-month period. Anyone who has been active in this job market can attest to its immense challenges right now.





And while Irina was bringing in the income that she could, albeit limited due to English being her second language, their situation got to a point where he needed to take any job he could to put food on the table.





He’d already sold his most expensive belongings, was incredibly frugal and careful with what they had remaining, and asked for help where he could, though he never wanted to put others out.





In January of this year, he tragically could no longer afford the life insurance payments, though he had a $300,000 policy in place.





So, Ian decided to take an interim job at Walmart, clothing himself in humility and servicing cars in the extreme Texas summertime heat. He knew he had to take care of his family by whatever means necessary.





But this wore him down physically, and he already had some underlying heart issues.





The new demanding labor, combined with the financial strain, ultimately became more than his heart could handle.





In the weeks leading up to his passing, he actually had a new IT job lined up. He was getting ready to start remotely, and his new company had already sent him the equipment.





In God’s kindness, Ian was in a joyful state of mind, ready for his new beginning. One of his last calls to a family member was a “praise report” for God’s provision in this new position. He was set to start his new job on Monday.





He passed the prior Friday.





In all of this - though heartbreaking, and at times difficult to understand - we know that none of this was a surprise to his Heavenly Father. As Psalm 139:16 makes clear, He has had every one of our days written in His book, when as yet there were yet one of them.





While we are comforted by the fact that Ian is forever in the wonderful, perfect presence of His Savior, we know there are immediate needs for his family that must be attended to. And we won’t pretend that they’re not urgent.





His wife and son are on the verge of losing their home. Irina is about to lose the only car she has. They are working and doing everything they can to make it, but they need us.





So, we are starting this fundraiser, asking you to consider giving of your own means to support the family Ian has left behind.





Through the tough times of the layoff season, Ian told those near to him that Irina could not have possibly been more supportive if she tried. She never nagged him or distrusted his leadership. Rather, she encouraged him, built him up, and was the wind in his sails that he needed to keep going.





He constantly sung her praises, and his love for her was evident to all.





Ian spent his life being generous with his means. Now, it’s our turn to give back. Will you join our family in blessing Irina, so that she doesn't have to worry about finances while she grieves her husband and tries to put the pieces back to together?





If you don't have the means to give right now - will you share this page with others who may?





Thank you, and God bless you.





"Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow's cause."

Isaiah 1:17













Translating in Russian as well, for Irina's family and friends:





Вот перевод с учётом изменения:

Иэн Амстадтер был человеком, который прожил жизнь, полную радости, щедрости и служения другим. Если вы его знали, вы не могли не вспоминать его заразительный смех и блестящее чувство юмора, которые он нёс с собой повсюду.

Величайшими моментами его жизни были служение бездомным, страсть к миссионерским поездкам, а в последние годы — брак с любовью всей его жизни, Ириной.

Найти и жениться на Ирине в 2022 году, а также стать отцом её сыну Олегу, было для Иэна поистине самым драгоценным даром.

С огромной печалью мы сообщаем, что земной путь Иэна неожиданно завершился 31 июля 2026 года из-за обширного сердечного приступа. Теперь он в объятиях Иисуса — лицом к лицу с Тем, кого он так долго стремился увидеть.

Но давайте вернёмся немного назад и расскажем эту историю.

Иэн был финансово грамотным человеком и много лет был очень успешен в сфере IT. Но помимо мирских достижений, он был щедр с тем изобилием, которое ему было дано. Щедр без меры.

Не только с теми, кого он любил — будь то близкие или дальние родственники, коллеги или друзья, — но и с незнакомцами, которых Бог посылал на его пути.

Однако в ноябре 2025 года его сократили с работы, что радикально изменило жизнь его и его новой семьи.

Будучи усердным человеком, Иэн сразу же стал подавать заявки на бесчисленное количество вакансий. За эти 8 месяцев у него было более 30 собеседований первого и второго тура. Любой, кто активно ищет работу сейчас, может подтвердить, насколько трудным стал этот рынок труда.

И хотя Ирина приносила в дом доход, какой могла — хоть и ограниченный из-за того, что английский был её вторым языком, — их положение дошло до точки, когда ему пришлось взяться за любую работу, чтобы прокормить семью.

Он уже продал самое дорогое из своих вещей, был предельно бережлив и осторожен с тем немногим, что у них оставалось, и просил о помощи там, где мог, хотя никогда не хотел никого обременять.

В январе этого года он, к сожалению, уже не мог позволить себе платежи по страхованию жизни, хотя у него был полис на $300 000.

Поэтому Иэн решил устроиться на временную работу в Walmart, смиренно обслуживая автомобили в изнуряющую техасскую летнюю жару. Он знал, что должен заботиться о своей семье любыми доступными средствами.

Но этот труд физически изматывал его, а у него уже были некоторые проблемы с сердцем.

Новая тяжёлая работа в сочетании с финансовым напряжением в итоге оказались непосильны для его сердца.

За несколько недель до кончины у него уже была новая работа в сфере IT. Он готовился приступить к ней удалённо, и новая компания уже прислала ему оборудование.

По Божьей милости Иэн пребывал в радостном настроении, готовясь к новому началу. Один из его последних звонков близким был «хвалебным отчётом» о Божьем обеспечении в этой новой должности. Он должен был приступить к работе в понедельник.

Он умер в предшествующую пятницу.

Во всём этом — хотя это душераздирающе и порой трудно понять — мы знаем, что ничто из этого не стало неожиданностью для его Небесного Отца. Как ясно говорит Псалом 138:16 (в русской нумерации), в Его книге были записаны все дни, для меня назначенные, когда ни одного из них ещё не было.

Утешаясь тем, что Иэн теперь навеки пребывает в чудесном, совершенном присутствии своего Спасителя, мы также знаем, что есть неотложные нужды его семьи, которые необходимо решить. И мы не станем притворяться, что они не срочные.

Его жена и сын на грани потери дома. Ирина вот-вот лишится единственной оставшейся у неё машины. Они работают и делают всё возможное, чтобы справиться, но им нужна наша помощь.

Поэтому мы начинаем этот сбор средств, прося вас рассмотреть возможность пожертвовать от своих средств в поддержку семьи, которую оставил после себя Иэн.

В трудные времена сокращения Иэн говорил близким, что Ирина не могла бы поддерживать его сильнее, даже если бы старалась. Она никогда не пилила его и не сомневалась в нём как в главе семьи. Напротив, она ободряла его, укрепляла и была тем попутным ветром, который был ему нужен, чтобы продолжать двигаться вперёд.

Он постоянно восхвалял её, и его любовь к ней была очевидна для всех.

Иэн провёл свою жизнь, щедро делясь тем, что имел. Теперь наша очередь отдать долг. Присоединитесь ли вы к нашей семье, чтобы поддержать Ирину, чтобы ей не пришлось беспокоиться о финансах, пока она скорбит по мужу и пытается собрать осколки своей жизни воедино?

Если у вас сейчас нет возможности пожертвовать — не могли бы вы поделиться этой страницей с теми, у кого она есть?

Спасибо вам, и да благословит вас Бог.

«Научитесь делать добро, ищите правды, спасайте угнетённого, защищайте сироту, вступайтесь за вдову».

Исаия 1:17