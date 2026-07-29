Urgent Need for Solar Panel System for Our Mosque

Our mosque is an important place of worship and learning, where more than 100 children regularly attend Quran classes and a large number of worshippers gather for daily prayers.

Unfortunately, frequent power outages and rising electricity costs are creating difficulties in maintaining a peaceful and effective environment for both education and worship.

To solve this issue, we are raising funds to install a solar panel system in the mosque. This will ensure a reliable and sustainable source of electricity, reduce ongoing expenses, and greatly improve the learning environment for the students as well as comfort for the worshippers.

We sincerely request your support in this noble cause. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and help us continue serving the community better.

May Allah reward you abundantly for your generosity and support. Ameen.