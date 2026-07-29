Urgent need for new laundry room floor and furnace

My name is Rachel Gladman and I am a 24/7 caregiver of a husband who is fighting two cancers. I am writing to request emergency assistance with getting a furnace and a new laundry floor; the present one is falling in and it's only God's grace it hasn't. The floor suffered water damage from a hot water heater and was not properly addressed. Ceramic flooring was laid down over top of most of the floor, but not the water heater and furnace area. Our water heater went out in February and when we could get a new one, it had to be placed in front of the furnace temporarily, so we could have hot water. We (a family of five) have only been able to wash our clothes on delicate setting to minimize the vibration and caving in of the floor since 2023. The furnace has had to be serviced several times during the winter months over the last three years to no avail; it's just old, so we use portable heaters. Our awesome Landlord was retired from the military in 2015, diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and has not been able to afford major repairs. Even in this, she pays the difference in her mortgage monthly because we like her live on a very limited income. My husband, a first responder with the City of Atlanta Fire Department was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2019 and had to retire early, then Prostrate cancer in 2024. Because we are renters, we can't get any outside assistance to make repairs. We are in a three bedroom ranch home that is about 1100 square feet, that was built in the 70's. The total amount for the furnace, air conditioner, and replacing the floor (removing and reframe 10'x6' laundry room subfloor and joist framing, repair and replace all damanged framing and subflooring, and install tile) without any unforeseen additional damage the estimated cost is $11,300.00. Your donation will not only provide the needed finances to get the work done, but make it a safe place for all of us, especially my husband. Every dime given will be greatly appreciated. We also pray and speak a hundredfold return on everyone sowing into our cause.