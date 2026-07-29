URGENT My mother needs a home

Dear friends, family, and kind strangers,

My mother’s name is Asabe Musa malgwi mbriti

I never thought I’d write this, but my 68 year-old mother has been locked out of her home today over an unpaid rent bill of ₦500,000. She was forced out with nowhere to go. Right now, she’s staying with a neighbor temporarily.

The full story:

She fell behind after a health challenge / unexpected family expense. The landlord gave a short notice, and despite begging for more time, she was “chased out of the house” . All her belongings are still inside our neabour, and she’s devastated.

What we need:

₦500,000 to clear the rent bill and get her key back immediately with the help of the society

What I promise:

· Every naira will go directly to the landlord.

· I will post a video/photo receipt of payment here.

· If by miracle we raise extra, it will go toward her next month’s rent or food.

How to help:

· Bank transfer:

Account Name: Jeremiah malgwi Musa

Bank: zenith bank

Account Number: 4215082701

I will handle the payment to landlord directly to protect her.

· USSD/PoS: Let me know if you need my number for transfer.

We are from Borno state

Call or watts app.09138736005

· Share this post even if you can’t donate. It help

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