Urgent Move Needed While Fighting DVTs Please Help

I never thought I would be in a position like this, but right now I truly need help. I was recently in the hospital due to multiple DVTs (blood clots), and I’m still currently dealing with them. I’ve since been diagnosed with a rare condition that is causing ongoing clots in my left leg. Because of this, I’m not supposed to be doing much physically, and I’m still under care. At the same time, I found out that since November, my portion of the rent was not being paid like I believed it was. Because of that, I’ve now been asked to leave. So now I’m facing an urgent situation: I have less than two weeks to move, while also dealing with serious health issues that limit what I can physically do. I’m trying to secure a safe place to go, but between deposits, rent, and moving costs, I cannot do this on my own—especially in my current condition. If you feel led to help, no amount is too small. Every donation goes directly toward securing a new place (deposit and rent), moving expenses, and basic necessities during this transition. If you’re not able to give, please consider sharing this. That alone helps more than you know. This is one of the hardest moments I’ve faced, but I’m believing I won’t go through it alone. Thank you for reading, for praying, and for any support you can give. Even in this, I’m trusting God to make a way where I don’t see one. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1 Charles Maricic, a close friend of Gina's will be managing this account and dispersing it as needed via cashapp to Regina Regalado to use for hotel cost, treatment, moving expenses and food.