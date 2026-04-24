Urgent Move & Housing Stability Support

We are a family of five currently facing unexpected financial hardship related to housing and relocation costs. Due to circumstances outside of our control, we are being forced to move and are struggling to cover the upfront expenses required to secure stable housing, including first month’s rent, deposit, and moving costs.

Although we are both working hard to stay financially stable, the rising cost of living and recent challenges have created a gap that we cannot bridge on our own right now. Our priority is to ensure our children have a safe, stable, and peaceful home environment during this transition.

The funds raised will go directly toward:

Security deposit and first month’s rent

Moving and transportation costs

Basic household setup needs during relocation

Any support, whether through a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser, would make a meaningful difference for our family during this difficult time. We are deeply grateful for any help extended to us as we work toward stability and a fresh start.