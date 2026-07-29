Urgent Medical & Daily Care Fund for Danielle Youn

💖 Help Danielle Access Essential Medical Care

My name is Danielle Young. I am a Christian singer-songwriter, vocalist, social work graduate, and recording artist. I am someone who is used to helping, encouraging, and connecting with others—but today, I find myself in a position where I need to ask for help.

I am currently facing a serious and progressive neuromuscular illness that is causing increasing muscle weakness, fatigue, pain, and muscle spasms. Over time, my condition has continued to worsen to the point that many days I am no longer able to properly care for myself or meet my basic daily needs.

I am also now experiencing vertigo, which has made everyday functioning even more difficult and unpredictable.

Despite extensive medical testing, doctors have not yet been able to identify the cause of my condition. Because of this, I am raising funds to travel for specialized medical care in hopes of finally getting answers, proper treatment, and a path toward stabilization and healing.

This journey is not just about my health—it is also about my calling. I desire to recover strength so I can continue to serve through my music ministry and use my voice to bring encouragement, worship, and hope to others.

💖 How You Can Help

Every donation, share, and prayer truly makes a difference and is deeply appreciated.

💸 Venmo: @Danielle-Young-365

💸 Cash App: $gardener25

💸 PayPal: dmy25@live.com

💸 Zelle: 802-595-4062

🙏 With Gratitude

Thank you for your love, kindness, prayers, and support during this critical time. I am truly grateful for every person who takes a moment to stand with me.