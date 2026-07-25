Urgent Medical Appeal My Wife Needs Surgery

About seven months ago, my wife and I received the joyful news that we were expecting our first baby. However, our happiness was mixed with concern when the scan revealed that she had four uterine fibroids, with the largest now measuring over 8 cm.

Over the past several months, the pregnancy has been complicated by these fibroids, leading to frequent hospital visits, scans, medications, and mounting medical expenses. Every step has been a challenge, both emotionally and financially.

My wife underwent fibroid surgery six years ago, and because of that history, along with the current pregnancy complications, our doctors have advised that a Caesarean section (C-section) is the safest option for both mother and baby.

Her delivery is expected in less than a month, and we are urgently trying to raise the funds needed for the surgery, which is scheduled for the first week of August. Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to raise enough.

We are humbly asking for your support. No gift is too small, and every contribution brings us closer to ensuring that my wife can safely deliver our baby.

If you are unable to give, please consider sharing our appeal with others. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more to us than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with our family during this difficult time. May God richly bless you.