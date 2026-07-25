Urgent: Lifesaving Cancer Treatment

Hi everyone,





I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart but a hopeful spirit. My friend's parents, both 73, are currently facing the hardest battle of their lives. Her beautiful mother was diagnosed with leukemia roughly 2 years ago. Since then, her health has declined significantly, and the emotional burden of being away from her children and granddaughter has made this journey even more difficult. Her father, despite his age, continues to work because his retirement income is not enough to cover even their basic living expenses. Given the current economic situation in their home country, he has no realistic opportunity to find better employment.





My friend and her husband came to the US to seek a better life. When they left her parents, her daughter was only four years old and had an incredibly close bond with her grandparents, especially my friend's mother. The separation was heartbreaking for all of them. After arriving in the United States, my friend's little daughter struggled deeply with the loss. For several years, she refused to speak to anyone at school because of the emotional trauma she had experienced. Today, at 16 years old, one of her greatest hopes is to finally reunite with her grandparents.





My friend's parents’ situation is difficult. They often struggle to afford their medications and even basic necessities. After a lifetime of hard work, they are now living their retirement years without the financial security or support they deserve.





Time is absolutely of the essence for her treatment, and every day

without consistent medication puts her life at risk.





The Plan: Bringing Them to the US

My friend's ultimate goal is to bring both of her parents to the United States on a green card so that her mother can receive the high-quality, consistent medical care she desperately needs, and so they can spend their golden years safe and close to family.





Why She Needs Your Help

Up until now, my friend has been working hard to support them on her own, but she has only been able to send small amounts of money at a time. Between the rapidly rising costs of specialized cancer medications and the legal and travel expenses required to secure their green cards and flights to the U.S., the financial burden has become overwhelming. She cannot do this alone anymore. My friend's greatest wish is to bring her parents to the United States through the family- based Green Card process so they can spend the rest of their lives in the US, receive proper medical care, and finally be reunited with their children and granddaughter.





To begin this process, she needs to raise at least $8,000 for each parent for a total of at least $16,000.00—to cover the legal and immigration costs associated with their Green Card applications, travel, etc. My friend needs to bring her parents here by Christmas, 2026, to try to ensure the continuity of her Mother's medical treatment. Of course, the sooner she arrives in the United States the better for her prognosis.





Your donations will go directly toward:

Sourcing and purchasing her mother’s urgent leukemia medications. Covering immediate medical fees and doctor visits. Funding the emergency travel, visa fees, and relocation expenses to bring them to the U.S. as quickly as possible.





How You Can Support

Donate: Any amount, no matter how small, makes a massive difference and goes directly to saving my friend's mother's life. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will bring her parents one step closer to a safe and stable future and help reunite my friend's family after nearly 14 years apart.





Share: If you are unable to donate, please share this link with your friends, family, and community networks sharing this story would also mean the world to all of us. Word of mouth is incredibly powerful.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during the most challenging time of their lives. My friend has told me that your compassion gives her family hope for a new beginning.





With deep gratitude,

Leslie on behalf of Mahrokh