Urgent life-changing gift needed ASAP.

My friend Barbara is in dire need to have a decompression surgery to fix severe spinal stenosis. For years, she has had constant, nonstop back pain, nerve pain, and migraines and she suffers in silence. She is fiercely independent, and works very hard to support herself and to help everyone around her. As her friend, I see the toll chronic pain has taken on her spirit, though she won’t admit it. She shows up to volunteer at the food pantry faithfully, and will drop everything to help her friends when they need her. I feel like it’s her turn to be taken care of. Insurance will cover the surgery itself and I can “rally the troops” to help provide as many meals and care as we can. I am requesting funds to assist her with her living expenses during her recovery time, so she can recover in peace with no additional stress while she is off work. Please pray on this and if so led, please help me provide my friend with the relief she deserves. Thank you!!



