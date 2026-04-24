Urgent Legal Fund for Protection & Safety

I never imagined I would find myself in this position. I am currently involved in multiple court proceedings involving Orders of Protection and need legal representation to help me present the facts and evidence properly.

Over the past several months, I have experienced significant stress, fear, and emotional hardship. There have been serious allegations made against me that I strongly dispute, and I have gathered evidence that I believe supports my position. Because these matters are being heard in court, it is critical that I have experienced legal counsel to help me navigate the process.

I have spoken with Rose Legal Services, and they are prepared to represent me if I am able to secure the required retainer. My goal is to raise funds as quickly as possible so I can obtain the legal support I need before my upcoming court date.

Anyone who knows me knows that I care deeply about others and have always tried to help people whenever I could. Asking for help is not easy for me, but right now I truly need it.

If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, I would be incredibly grateful. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and positive energy during one of the most difficult times of my life.



