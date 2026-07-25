Urgent Kidney Transplant for My Father - Need Your

Hello, I am Pasi from Colombo, Sri Lanka.





My father, victor jayakodi, is in the hospital and urgently needs a Kidney Transplant. The doctors told us we need $25,000 USD for the surgery, hospital stay, and medicines.





We are a middle-class family and we cannot afford this amount. Without this surgery, we will lose him.





I am asking for your help. Any amount - $5, $10, $20 - will make a difference and bring us closer to saving my father's life.





Please donate, share this page, and keep us in your prayers. For donations from Sri Lanka: Bank Name: Bank of Ceylon (BOC) Account Name: k.R.T.P jayakodi Account Number: 0095688981 Branch: Awissawella Phone: 0742341937 - Proof Send me

Or PayPal: Pasiyatharu@icloud.com PayPal Email]









Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you.





--- WHERE YOUR DONATION GOES ---

TOTAL NEEDED: LKR 4,000,000





Kidney Transplant Surgery: LKR 2,200,000

Hospital Stay & ICU: LKR 800,000

Medicines & Lab Tests: LKR 700,000

Post-Surgery Care: LKR 300,000





Every rupee will go directly to my father's treatment.

Thank you for saving his life