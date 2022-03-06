Urgent: I Need Epilepsy Medication

Every day, I wake up not knowing if today will be a normal day or another day filled with fear. Living with epilepsy has changed my life in ways that are hard to describe. The constant worry about having another seizure never leaves me. There are moments when I feel helpless because I cannot afford the medication that keeps me safe. Without it, I live in fear that my condition could become worse at any time. It is heartbreaking to know that something so essential is beyond my reach. I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am only asking for the chance to continue my treatment and live with hope instead of fear. If you are able to help, your kindness could protect my health and change my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.