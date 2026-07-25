Urgent Humanitarian Appeal





Subject: Requesting help as a result of a very compelling chronic illness that has lasted more than 30 years (the illness is a motor disability) and has had very difficult consequences. I have a family of 3 children. May God have mercy on you with this work













Asking for solidarity with me as a very difficult humanitarian situation, on all levels

























Since my rise, my good brother has been plagued by a chronic disease at the level of the brain









The disease is caused by a lack of serotonin secretion in the brain





The disease is a mobility disability









The disease causes unbearable physical and psychological torment, not for one day, so how about 30 years.... day by day













My physical health was deteriorated due to the prolonged illness













My brother's illness caused me a lot of difficult problems









I will tell you about it later









The disease constitutes a comprehensive disability in life









This disease is classified as a fatal disease





































I am ready for any confirmations you require.

She participated in television programs about this disease, the Without Haraj program on Medi 1 TV, and the Sabahiyat program on Dozim Channel.

























And your weakness now









Dear Sir, I am now suffering from all the afflictions of the world: 30 years of imaginary daily suffering that has exhausted my physical health + side diseases caused by this disease + inability to work and disability from any activity in life + severe poverty + compelling debts caused by this disease (under penalty of demand) + need. To the costs of permanent treatment + It is all very difficult because of this disease. I will tell you later + I have a wife and 3 children + I do not have any breadwinner + My father died recently on Monday + The future is unknown





My needs now

I need constant medication and electrotherapy sessions

I need the simplest requirements of life for me and my three children, including food and drink





I need a home, even if it is a simple one. I live with my family

I do not have a breadwinner, as my two parents died recently, may God have mercy on them and may God have mercy on your parents













I need people and all people to know my tragedy so that they can have compassion for me

















There is no one left for me in this life except God and you

I am ready for any confirmations you require.

I ask God that this work be an intercession for you in the afterlife.





My phone is 00212672622613