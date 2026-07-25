GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Urgent Humanitarian Appeal

GoalMAD 200,000 MAD
RaisedMAD 0 MAD

Fundraiser created bymohamed lemcharqui

Urgent Humanitarian Appeal


Subject: Requesting help as a result of a very compelling chronic illness that has lasted more than 30 years (the illness is a motor disability) and has had very difficult consequences. I have a family of 3 children. May God have mercy on you with this work




     Asking for solidarity with me as a very difficult humanitarian situation, on all levels







Since my rise, my good brother has been plagued by a chronic disease at the level of the brain



The disease is caused by a lack of serotonin secretion in the brain


The disease is a mobility disability



The disease causes unbearable physical and psychological torment, not for one day, so how about 30 years.... day by day




My physical health was deteriorated due to the prolonged illness




My brother's illness caused me a lot of difficult problems



I will tell you about it later



The disease constitutes a comprehensive disability in life



This disease is classified as a fatal disease










I am ready for any confirmations you require.

She participated in television programs about this disease, the Without Haraj program on Medi 1 TV, and the Sabahiyat program on Dozim Channel.







And your weakness now



Dear Sir, I am now suffering from all the afflictions of the world: 30 years of imaginary daily suffering that has exhausted my physical health + side diseases caused by this disease + inability to work and disability from any activity in life + severe poverty + compelling debts caused by this disease (under penalty of demand) + need. To the costs of permanent treatment + It is all very difficult because of this disease. I will tell you later + I have a wife and 3 children + I do not have any breadwinner + My father died recently on Monday + The future is unknown


My needs now

  I need constant medication and electrotherapy sessions

I need the simplest requirements of life for me and my three children, including food and drink


I need a home, even if it is a simple one. I live with my family

I do not have a breadwinner, as my two parents died recently, may God have mercy on them and may God have mercy on your parents




I need people and all people to know my tragedy so that they can have compassion for me





There is no one left for me in this life except God and you

I am ready for any confirmations you require.

I ask God that this work be an intercession for you in the afterlife.


My phone is 00212672622613

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve