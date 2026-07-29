Urgent Humanitarian Appeal: Between Unemployment and Family Responsibility in Difficult Circumstances

I am 40 years old. When I graduated in 2010 as a Chemical and Refining Engineer, I believed that years of study and effort would open the door to employment and stability. Like any young person, I dreamed of building a normal future: a stable job, a safe home, and the ability to support my family and live with dignity.

But life took a very different direction.

Year after year passed, and the search for work became part of my daily life. I submitted job applications, participated in exams and recruitment opportunities, and waited for results and interviews, but the professional stability I was seeking never came.

Over time, the problem became bigger than just unemployment. Every year without a stable income means postponing a new project, delaying a new dream, and increasing financial pressure and obligations, while the cost of living continues to rise.

Today, after more than fifteen years since graduation, I find myself at the age of 40 still trying to reach the minimum level of stability I once believed I would achieve many years ago.

But the hardest part of my story is not only unemployment.

It is responsibility.

I do not live alone, and I do not face these circumstances alone.

My father is 97 years old. He suffers from epilepsy and needs continuous treatment, medication, and medical follow-up. Due to his advanced age, he has become unable to move normally and requires assistance in many aspects of daily life.

My mother is 80 years old, and the years of life have weakened her body and her ability to cope with daily burdens. Both of them are at an age where they need care and reassurance, not worries about medical costs or basic living expenses.

Despite all these circumstances, I have no stable income that I can rely on. I also do not benefit from unemployment allowance or any regular financial support to help me face these burdens.

In recent years, I have also faced health problems that required continuous treatment and medication, which added another burden to the existing difficulties. At some points, the challenge is not only finding a job, but also the ability to continue and cope with health, psychological, and financial pressures at the same time.

With rising prices of food, housing, services, and medical care, daily life has become much harder than it was years ago.

I have reached a stage where I urgently need real help to first stop the decline, then regain stability, and finally build a permanent source of income that prevents returning to this crisis again.

That is why I divided my goals into three clear stages.

Stage 1: Survival

Stopping the decline and preventing the crisis from worsening

Target: $20,000

This is the most urgent and critical stage.

Before thinking about the future, there is a daily reality that cannot be ignored. There are accumulated debts, bills, medical expenses, and basic obligations that have built up over years of unemployment and financial pressure.

This stage is not about improving living standards.

It is not about buying new assets.

It is not about achieving a personal dream.

It is a survival stage.

A stage to prevent the crisis from becoming deeper and more dangerous.

This amount will be used for:

Paying accumulated debts Settling bills and basic obligations Covering medical treatment and medication costs Providing essential daily needs Reducing the financial pressure threatening basic family stability

A person cannot plan for the future while struggling daily to pay bills, buy medicine, or face accumulated obligations.

Therefore, this stage represents the foundation upon which everything else must be built.

Stage 2: Stability and Relief

Protecting housing and reducing ongoing hardship

Target: $50,000

After surviving the immediate crisis, the biggest challenge remains housing.

I have a home that is not yet fully paid for, and there are still significant obligations related to it.

For some, a home is just a property.

But for me, it is safety, stability, and protection.

Failing to complete the purchase of the home means continued anxiety and fear of losing years of effort and sacrifice.

Housing is not a luxury.

It is the place where my 97-year-old father lives in safety.

It is where my elderly mother needs to feel secure.

It is what gives a person the ability to face life without constant fear of the future.

This stage does not represent a complete exit from the crisis.

It represents breaking the cycle of constant stress and instability.

It is the stage that transforms life from permanent emergency mode into a more stable and peaceful condition.

Stage 3: Independence and Recovery

Creating a small business that provides a stable income

Target: $30,000

If the first stage represents survival, and the second represents stability, then the third represents independence.

My goal is not to depend on assistance forever.

It is to reach a point where I can support myself and fulfill my responsibilities with dignity.

That is why I aim to establish a small grocery store as a simple and stable project that generates a continuous income.

The estimated cost is as follows:

$10,000 for renting the shop and legal/administrative setup $10,000 for equipment, renovation, shelves, painting, repairs, and setup $10,000 for initial stock and goods

This is not a large investment or a major business.

It is a minimum viable project designed to provide a stable income that allows me to support myself, help my parents, and avoid returning to debt and unemployment.

Total Campaign Goal



















































































