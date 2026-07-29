Urgent Housing Assistance Needed ASAP

Need to raise 3000.00 dollars to stop from being evicted from my house in the Houston area. My roommate lost his job and has not been able to help with his share of our living expenses. Giving this unfortunate circumstance now puts my three dogs and me in a very difficult situation! I have paid the last three months on my own but I am 1.5 month short with my landlord already filed for eviction but is willing to drop the case if I can come up with the funds before the 24th of the June! Any help would be greatly appreciated.





Thank You,





Alex Herrera