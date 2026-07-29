Urgent: Help Us Save Our Family’s Only Vehicle

Dear friends and family, I’m reaching out with an urgent plea. Our family van, which is all we have to get to work and my only way to pick up my little girls from South Tx to spend the summer together is on the verge of total breakdown. The transmission is failing, and I’m currently out of work, relying on DoorDash for income. We live out in the country outside of Kerrville which only ads to the desperation. I'm even willing to pay back when I am able. I'm trying to get the fluid and parts to fix myself. I really really do not like bothering others for anything that I can't do myself but i don't know what else to do. I don’t have the funds or credit to fix it, and without it, we are completely stranded. Any help, even a small donation, would mean the world to us. Please share if you can. Thank you so much.