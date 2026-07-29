Urgent Help To Prevent Homelessness

This is an updated post as I have been able to pay for most of the property tax certificate but time is nearly over and still not quite there yet.





Hello everyone and thanks for taking time to read my post. I am trying to raise funds to help save my house from being auctioned off due to back property taxes. I own it outright and have had many things arise over past years and just wasn't able to keep up. My mom has severe health issues spending weeks over last year in hospital and I help with her quite often which has kept me from being able work full time. I also care for an elderly lady for income but just can't make it. I need to pay about 390 with added interest and penalties and fees because couldn't make the April 30 deadline. I now have until end of month May 2026 to redeem the certificate fully or as it's already in default goes public to auction starting June 1st. The county has worked with me up to now with what have been able pay but the deadline is last day of May or I loose it all. My hot water heater and AC have also broken and need parts and getting more panicked that can't do it all before end of month. I am only asking for the remainder of my tax bill plus what it costs to fix the water and air as I worry about my paralyzed special needs dog in this Florida heat as two days ago came inside and was 94 degrees and he was struggling. I hate being in this position and after 12 years of living here I never thought would have the fear of being homeless. I would have no value of anything to start over and loose everything have paid and done for over a decade at my house. Thanks for reading again and I can't thank everyone enough and hope in the very near future can bless others even more.







