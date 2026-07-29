Urgent Help to Keep Us Housed & Finish School

I never imagined I would be in a position to ask for help like this for this dear friend, but today I am reaching out with humility and hope. Here’s what your donation will do for her family in her words.

“

I am currently facing an urgent financial shortfall that puts my housing at immediate risk. At the same time, I am just steps away from completing an important chapter in my education, with final fees due that I cannot cover on my own right now. These two pressures have come at once, and the timing has been overwhelming.





I have always tried to live by the principle of treating others with kindness, generosity, and integrity. Whenever I’ve been able to give, support, or show up for others, I have done so quietly and wholeheartedly. Today, I am trusting that same spirit will find its way back to me through those willing to help.





Your support will go directly toward:





• Preventing eviction and securing safe housing





• Covering final school-related fees so I can complete my program without interruption





This is not a long-term need, but an urgent moment where a bridge of support can make all the difference. Stability right now means I can move forward, complete what I’ve worked so hard for, and continue building a life where I can give back even more.





If you feel led to give, please know that every contribution—no matter the size—has a real and immediate impact. If you are unable to give, your prayers and sharing this page mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this moment of hope.”