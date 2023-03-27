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Urgent: Help the Sedra Family Move to a Safe Home

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Urgent: Help the Sedra Family Move to a Safe Home

Goal$300,000 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byMillicent Sedra

Urgent: Help the Sedra Family Move to a Safe Home

After more than a year of constant death threats from the LGBTQ leftists and violent Islamists, some of the people threatening our family now know where we live.


We need your help to urgently move our family to a safer and more secure home.


Last week, four LGBTQ & left-wing activists came to our home, after our address was leaked, threatening to kill us and destroy our family. They cut the power to our house, banging aggressively on our front door and mentioning our 5 week old baby multiple times.


Threats we received:

"I will f***ing kill you."

"I will take you mother-f*ers down"

"I know where you live and I'll be at your doorstep every night."


After the attack, we met with Australian Police about the safety of our family.

The reality presented to us was clear: there is only so much police can do to prevent someone from returning to our home and stopping future attacks.


We were told that their "hands are tied" and were advised that we need take the safety of our family into our own hands. They informed us that the police can take "reactive measures, not preventative measures". We've decided that the only option now as a "preventative measure" is to move homes as soon as possible.


We have never personally asked for help, but this time we need your help. The reality is we don't have the finances to cover the cost of this urgent move. We've found a few homes that would keep our family safe and secure, this is why we have set up this GiveSendGo, to raise the finances we urgently need to make this a possibility.


We will continue to preach the truth of the Bible with courage and boldness. We will continue fighting for the faith against violent Islam and woke ideologies, and we will continue fighting for freedom and liberty in America, Australia and throughout the Christian West!


If you have been impacted by the ministry and message of the Sedra family, we would be grateful if you could contribute to this urgent move.


Thank you for standing with our family in this!

We love you guys!


God Bless,

The Sedras

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