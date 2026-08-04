Urgent Help Needed to Keep My Home

Hello, my name is Joshua, and today I am asking for help with a heavy heart.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but I have reached a point where I have no other option. For the past four months, I have done everything I could to keep a roof over my head. I have begged my landlord for more time while working every day to find freelance jobs and earn enough to pay my rent. Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to raise the money in time, and I am now at risk of losing my home.

I don't have family members who are able to help me financially, and I have nothing valuable left to sell. This has been one of the most difficult periods of my life, but I haven't stopped trying. I continue to look for work and believe that things can get better if I can get through this crisis.

I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am simply asking for the chance to keep a safe place to live while I continue working to rebuild my life. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward paying my rent and keeping me from becoming homeless.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean the world to me. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness, prayers, or support you can offer. Your generosity gives me hope during one of the hardest moments of my life.