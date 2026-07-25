Urgent Help Needed to Bury My Parents and Two Brot

Hello everyone,

My name is Wilfred Ameh, and I am writing this with a very heavy heart.

I recently lost my mother, father, and two younger brothers in a tragic and fatal accident. This sudden loss has completely shattered my family. Now, it is only me and my 12-year-old sister left, and we are struggling to cope with this painful reality.

At this moment, we have no financial support and no one to help us arrange a proper burial for our parents and siblings. I am kindly and urgently asking for help from anyone who can support us during this heartbreaking time.

The money raised will be used for:

Burial and funeral arrangements

Transportation and logistics

Basic funeral expenses

Supporting me and my younger sister during this crisis

Any amount you can give will mean so much to us. Even if you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser with others—it would truly help us in this difficult moment.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and prayers.

May God bless you.

Wilfred Ameh