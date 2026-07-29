Urgent Help Needed: Stop the July 7 Foreclosure

My name is Steph Malone. I’m a single mother to two daughters who are everything to me: my 12-year-old Morri, who is nonverbal and autistic, and my older daughter Bella who is 19, and lives with lupus. We have already been through more than any family should have to endure, and right now we are facing a crisis that could take what little stability we have left. I have very little resources to exhaust...and have already done so. I don't have any immediate family. My husband and my children were everything.





Two years ago my husband Cory passed away by suicide. That left us in such a way, I pray no one ever has to endure. Given the circumstances, we decided to move to a new location to try to start over. Never in my wildest dreams, would I expect things to unfold how they have.





Since then, the Texas house tied to his estate has been stuck in a probate nightmare. I’ve done everything required, but the process has dragged on for nearly two years—partly because his father refuses to sign a simple document as a disinterested witness (as they did not have a great relationship, finding out much after), and partly because the court requires in-person appearances that I cannot make from Kentucky.





I cannot help his family relations....but he's letting his own granddaughter lose her only home, for whatever reason. They will not allow Zoom or any alternative. Without an independent administrator I still cannot access accounts such as the stock account to get to Texas which has the fully paid-off car sitting in the garage of that house. I signed every paper, I did everything they said for two years, to get the administrator appointed...but the bank just wants their money. Please help us. I paid $7500 to a lawyer to handle all of this and it sat in limbo for year and got thrown out because I couldn't appear.





Now the situation has reached a breaking point: a foreclosure auction is scheduled for July 7th. The house is valued around $600,000 with roughly $150,000 in equity that should help secure my daughters’ future. In a foreclosure auction it could sell for far less, wiping out that equity completely. This comes after we already lost our previous home in Springfield—which had been purchased outright with life insurance proceeds—to devastating flooding. Because we were cash buyers, certain requirements were bypassed and we were unable to obtain homeowners insurance, so we lost that entire investment when the house flooded. It was an 8 acre farm that was supposed to be out forever home.





We are currently renting in unsafe conditions in the Covington, Kentucky area—the plumbing has collapsed, the property violates city codes, and the landlord has been fined. These conditions are especially difficult for Morri’s autism and sensory needs. I have been paying all medical expenses out of pocket for years. Even though we qualify for ACA marketplace plans, the premiums are around $2,000 per month—far beyond what we can afford—and they don’t cover most of the medications Bella needs for her lupus (currently the most expensive) or the specialized care Morri requires. This has left us buried under mounting bills while we continue fighting for SSI, Medicaid, survivor benefits, and other supports that could finally provide affordable coverage.





I'm behind on rent, electric, and my phone. I have tried to take out loans, but due to most accounts being joint...his passing wrecked my credit. I've maxed out the two credit cards I do have just trying to stay ahead and it's been fruitless.





I have no savings left and no personal network to turn to. Without immediate help, we risk losing the Texas house equity, any chance at stable housing, the ability to access the paid-off car in Texas, and the capacity to properly care for Morri and Bella. My daughters need safety and stability right now. We will literally lose everything.





I am asking for $50,000 to protect my family and move forward. Every dollar will go directly toward:





- Legal help to fight the foreclosure, resolve the probate issues in Texas, and safeguard our equity in the home.





-Transitioning to safe, code-compliant housing in Kentucky where my daughters—especially Morri—can finally have the stability they need. She requires constant supervision and a "safe space" that's beyond baby proofed" Our current location doesn't even have fully

functional outlets. The A/C is non functional , we had to buy portable units. We've gakted all medical as we cannot afford it and hell even food monthly is a struggle.





-Critical gaps in health insurance, medication costs and access (especially for Bella’s lupus which requires specialty compound medicines), and Morri’s specialized care needs while we secure longer-term affordable coverage and benefits.





-Travel and access costs to retrieve the fully paid-off vehicle and other assets from the Texas house once legal matters allow. All of our belongings, memories, and a paid off car are all available to me...I just have no funds to get there. We couldn't stay in that house any longer for emotional and obvious reasons.





-A small bridge fund while the benefits and supports we’ve been pursuing finally come through.





I will post regular, transparent updates with exactly how the funds are used. This is about preventing an irreversible loss and giving my daughters the safe, stable future they deserve after so much hardship.





We have already endured loss of life, flooding that wiped out our home and life-insurance investment, bureaucratic delays, unsafe living conditions, and crushing medical costs. We are still standing and still fighting. With your support we can stop the July 7 auction from taking everything and finally build the stability my daughters need.





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