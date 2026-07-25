Help 6yo Peizhi Fight ANCA & Return to School

On April 5th, 6-year-old Peizhi was laughing and running in the park with us, enjoying the spring sunshine. She was a happy kindergartner with her whole life ahead of her. We never imagined that less than 24 hours later, our world would collapse.





On April 6th, what we thought was a simple cough turned into a nightmare. The doctors found her creatinine levels were dangerously high. Within hours, our little girl, who was perfectly fine the day before, was rushed into the ICU, her tiny body covered in tubes and wires.





She was diagnosed with a disease we had never heard of: ANCA-associated Vasculitis.





The results of her kidney biopsy were heartbreaking. The disease had attacked her small blood vessels so aggressively that her glomeruli (the filtering units of the kidney) had suffered irreversible necrosis. The doctors told us the cruel truth: she would either face a lifetime of dialysis or she would need a kidney transplant to survive.





Peizhi is only 6 years old. She doesn’t understand why she can’t go back to her classroom or why she has to endure endless needles and machines. To see our daughter go from playing in the park to fighting for her life in an ICU bed has been the most painful experience of our lives.





Since April, we have exhausted all our savings and are already drowning in debt. But we cannot give up on her. A kidney transplant and the long road of post-transplant recovery are her only chances at a "rebirth"—her only chance to grow up, to leave the hospital, and to finally go back to school.





We are seeking to raise £500,000 to cover:





Emergency ICU and ongoing dialysis costs

Kidney transplant surgery and hospital fees

Anti-rejection medications and long-term post-transplant care

Specialized treatments for ANCA Vasculitis (Immunosuppressive therapy)

This fundraiser is managed by our family’s UK company, IDOLRA LTD, to ensure all funds are used transparently for Peizhi’s medical bills. We will share every step of her journey and all medical updates here.





Please help us give Peizhi a second chance at life. We just want to see her smile again, without tubes, and holding her schoolbag on her way back to kindergarten.





If you cannot donate, please pray for Peizhi and share her story. Your kindness is the light in our darkest hour.





Thank you for your compassion and for saving our little girl.







