Urgent Help Needed Help Us To Save Her ARM Please

My partner recently suffered a really bad cut, and the wound has become severely infected. She urgently needs plastic surgery to prevent permanent damage—but her insurance won’t cover it. Without immediate surgery, amputation may be her only option. She's already permanently lost function on her pinky and ring finger on that hand.

We are turning to the kindness of others to help cover the cost of this life-changing procedure. Any contribution, no matter how small, can make a real difference and help save her arm. Please share our story and help us give her the care she desperately needs. Without the funds for the plastic surgery amputation is our only option. We will provide any and all updates. God bless you all. She thanks everyone for taking the time to even read this. Neither of our lives have been simple or easy. We've faced so many hardships. So I know we can get through this. Thank you all. God Bless!



