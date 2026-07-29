Urgent Help Needed for Rescue Dogs in Egypt

For years, I have personally supported and cared for rescued dogs in Egypt. These dogs were rescued from difficult situations and depend entirely on human care for survival.

Right now, we are facing an emergency.

The shelter owner who has been helping care for the dogs is seriously ill with heart problems, and the current shelter situation is no longer sustainable. Resources are running out, the dogs are not getting the care they urgently need, and we must relocate them to a smaller, safer environment as quickly as possible. (we have already lost 10 dogs to?? in the last year and a half).

I have been personally paying approximately $600 per month for 3.5 years now to keep the dogs fed and sheltered, but I can no longer manage this alone.

We urgently need funds for:

relocation and transportation food and daily care medical support safer long-term housing emergency stabilization costs

Our immediate goal is to raise enough funds to safely relocate and stabilize the dogs while we work toward a permanent solution, which hopefully will include getting every single one of them adopted in America. (if you are interested in any of these babies please let me know).

Every donation helps.

Every share matters.

These dogs are real, deeply loved, and deserving of safety and care.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping us give them a chance.

Allegra Pena