Urgent help needed for phone bill

I'm reaching out because I'm going through a really difficult financial situation right now. My phone service was recently suspended because I've fallen behind on payments, and to make things harder, I was also charged a non-return fee a few months after getting a new phone.

Since then, it's been extremely difficult trying to catch up financially.

Losing my phone service has affected almost every part of my daily life. I've missed important calls and messages related to work and job opportunities, and I've struggled to stay connected with friends and family. One of the hardest parts has been not being able to access my bank account because the verification code needed to log in is sent to my phone number.

Without service, I can't receive those codes, making it difficult to manage my finances or keep up with important payments.

Having my phone turned back on would make a huge difference for me right now. It would help me reconnect with potential employers, stay on top of work responsibilities, regain access to my bank account, and simply stay connected during this stressful time. If you are able to help in any way whether through a donation or sharing this fundraiser i would really appreciate it more than any words can explain.

Every bit of support helps me get one step closer to getting back on track.Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for any support you can give.