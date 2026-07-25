Urgent Help Needed for My Father's Stroke Treatmen

Hello, my name is Rhia Mae, and I am a student. I am reaching out with hope and humility because my family is facing a financial emergency, and we have run out of time. In about 5 hours, we must pay the remaining 4000pesos for my father's medical bill after he suffered a stroke. We have already used our savings and borrowed what we could from relatives, but we are still short of the amount needed. We are doing everything we can, but we simply cannot gather the rest in time.

The situation has become even more difficult because the deadline for our apartment rent is also tomorrow. We are still missing 3k, and we are worried about falling behind on our payment. Right now, every dollar matters. The 4k will go directly toward my father's medical bill, while the 3k will be used to pay our apartment rent so we can keep a roof over our heads while focusing on his recovery.

As a student, I don't have a way to earn this amount of money in just a few hours. I have been trying to find every possible solution, but time is no longer on our side. That is why I am humbly asking for help from kind people who may be able to spare even a small amount. I know many people are facing their own struggles, so I truly appreciate anyone who takes the time to read my request.

No donation is too small. Even a few dollars can bring us closer to paying these urgent expenses. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my request with others would also mean so much to me and my family. Every act of kindness gives us a little more hope during this very difficult time.

My father means everything to me, and seeing him go through the effects of a stroke has been heartbreaking. My family is doing everything we can to stay strong and get through this, but this is one of those moments where we truly cannot do it alone. Your generosity will go directly toward helping us cover these immediate expenses and will lift a huge burden from our shoulders.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, support, prayers, or donation—no matter the amount—would mean more than I can express. I will always be grateful for any help you are able to give during this emergency.