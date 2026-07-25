Urgent Help Needed for Mira for Her Eye Surgery

This sweet girl was found by us with a severely damaged and infected eye. The vet says it must be surgically removed immediately to save her life and stop the infection from spreading. We named her Mira and She is in constant pain struggling to eat.





I'm a local in Bali helping street dogs abandoned by their owners. I'm already caring for several other rescued strays with food and basic treatment with my minimum wage job, but Mira needs urgent care right now





Whats needed now is around 500 USD (9.000.000 Indonesian Rupiah) for the Surgery, Anesthesia, Antibiotics, Pain relief and initial recovery





I'm putting in my own money for the other dogs and part of Mira's care, but I cant cover this emergency alone. Every donation helps Mira Survive and join the others in my small rescue efforts. (Updates will be posted as soon as she's gone through the surgery)





Thank you for any support <3

Dewi