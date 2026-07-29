Emergency Help Needed for Medical Bills

"My name is Luis. I am a young person going through one of the hardest times of my life. My family has urgent medical bills that we cannot afford and I am also responsible for taking care of my little brother

I do not have much but I am trying everything I can to find help. Any amount you can give, even $1, will make a real difference to us right now.

I promise every dollar received will go directly to the hospital bills and my brother's care. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading this. God bless you."