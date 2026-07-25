Urgent Help Needed for Ann Haskin

Urgent Help Needed for Ann's Medical and Living Expenses





Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters of Ann Haskin Evangelistic Ministries,

For years, Ann Haskin has dedicated her life to serving others and to being the CEO of Ann Haskin Evangelistic Ministries, which includes the ministry opportunities the Lord has opened since the release of her book, “Ten Lost Children.” Today, she finds herself in a position where she cannot carry this load alone. As her long-time friends and volunteer ministry team, we humbly ask you for your help and support in providing for her practical needs.

Ann has recently been struggling with serious health issues that have left her unable to work full-time. This sudden transition has created a significant financial strain. We are seeking to raise sufficient funds to ensure Ann can focus entirely on her recovery without the burden of financial uncertainty. These funds will be used for daily living expenses, including utilities, medical payments, and basic necessities, while she is unable to earn income.

How you can help:

Pray: As a ministry leader, Ann greatly values your spiritual support!

Donate: Any amount, no matter how small, makes a life-changing difference.

Share: Please share this letter and our link as the Lord leads you.

We are deeply grateful for your compassion, time, and generosity during this difficult season. Thank you for standing with Ann as she works toward healing, with the goal of fulfilling her God-given calling to reach others for Christ.

Sincerely,

Lori Alaways, Secretary/Treasurer

Katrina Kostas, Assistant

Jan Hagel, Assistant

Ann Haskin Evangelistic Ministries



