Urgent Help Needed Fibroid Treatment Fund

Hello, my name is Gifty, and I am reaching out for help. Recently, I was diagnosed with symptomatic uterine fibroids. For the past 3 years, I have been dealing with chronic pelvic pain, severe anemia, and debilitating fatigue. After consulting with my gynecologist, I have been recommended to undergo a Uterine Fibroid Embolization. This minimally invasive approach will safely shrink the fibroids while preserving my uterus. This treatment will be life-changing for me. It will relieve my chronic pain and pressure, resolve my heavy bleeding and reverse my anemia, allow me to return to my normal active life. Any donation no matter how small will go directly toward these medical bills and getting me back to a state of health and wellbeing. Thank you so much for your generosity, prayers, and support during this journey.











