Urgent Help Need for My Mothers Blood Cancer treat

My mother is currently fighting cancer and needs urgent treatment. Our family is struggling with medical expenses, medications, transportation, and daily care costs.

I am raising funds to help cover her treatment and support her recovery. Any donation, big or small, would mean a lot to our family.

You can directly by Click the "Go foundMe Link"

GoFundMe link:

https://gofund.me/17a10a1c2

Please also share this fundraiser with others who may be able to help.





Thank you for your kindness and prayers.

Thank you in advance for your generosity, it means a lot!



