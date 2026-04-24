Urgent: Help My Only Daughter, a Talented Designer

My daughter, Martha Irikana, is my entire world—she is all I have left in this life. She is a vibrant, incredibly hardworking young woman who dedicates her life to beauty, working tirelessly as an exterior painter and designer. She was always climbing, creating, and building a future with her own two hands.

But in a single, terrifying moment, our lives were completely shattered.

While climbing up to work on a project, Martha lost her footing and fell. The impact was catastrophic. The fall severely fractured her collarbone and caused devastating trauma to her neck, spine, and waist. Right now, she cannot walk. Seeing my strong, independent girl trapped in a hospital bed, unable to move, breaks my heart into a million pieces.

The doctors have delivered a heavy reality: she needs urgent, specialized treatment and must be flown to India for advanced spinal surgery to give her a chance at walking again. The cost of her treatment, travel, and surgery is 10 Million Naira.

I have scraped together every single kobo I possess, emptying my life savings, but it is only a tiny fraction of what is desperately needed. I cannot do this alone. I am standing before you not just as a parent, but as a desperate soul begging for the life of my only child.

Please, I beg of you, help me save Martha. No amount is too small. If you cannot donate, please share her story with everyone you know. I just want to see my daughter stand up, smile, and paint her dreams again.

Thank you, and God bless you.