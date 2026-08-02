Urgent: Help Me Pay My Medical School Tuition Befo

Urgent: Help Me Pay My Medical School Tuition Before My Exams

My name is Abubakar, and I am a Nigerian medical student studying at Cairo University (Kasr Al-Ainy Faculty of Medicine) in Egypt.

I am reaching out with humility because I am facing a financial emergency that threatens my education and my dream of becoming a doctor.

My university requires me to pay at least USD 3,000 toward my outstanding tuition before my upcoming exams. If I cannot make this payment before the deadline, I will not be allowed to sit for my exams, putting years of hard work and sacrifice at risk.

I have already spoken with the university administration and sought assistance through other channels, but unfortunately I was informed that the payment must be made before I can take my exams.

I am providing official documents to verify my student status and the tuition requirement so that anyone considering helping can be confident that this situation is genuine.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring me closer to staying in medical school. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.

Your kindness will help me continue my education and keep alive my dream of becoming a doctor who can one day serve others and give back to the community.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your generosity, and for your prayers and support.

With sincere gratitude,

Abubakar



