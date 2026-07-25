URGENT: Help Me Evacuate My Family from Gaza

Introduction: Who I Am





My name is Mahmoud AbuWarda, and I am writing this from a place that has become synonymous with pain, yet it is the only home I have ever known. I am from Gaza—a narrow strip of land along the Mediterranean that the world has reduced to a headline, a statistic, or a breaking news alert. But to me, Gaza is the smell of my mother’s cooking on a Friday afternoon. It is the sound of my nieces and nephews laughing as they run through the narrow alleyways of our neighborhood. It is the taste of salty sea air and the warmth of the sun on my face during a rare moment of peace.

I am not a politician. I am not a soldier. I am simply a human being—a son, a brother, a friend—who has watched his world collapse into rubble, dust, and silence. And now, I am asking you, a complete stranger, to see me not as a distant tragedy on a screen, but as a person who is fighting every single second for the most basic of human rights: the right to exist, to breathe, and to live.

I do not know your name, your country, or your story. But I believe that somewhere in your heart, there is a space for compassion. I am reaching across the vast digital divide to hold your hand and say: Please, do not look away. Please, help me get out of here.

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The Reality of Living in Gaza





Imagine waking up every morning not to the sound of an alarm clock, but to the thunderous boom of airstrikes so close that your windows shake and your teeth rattle. Imagine checking your phone not for messages from friends, but for emergency alerts telling you which neighborhood has just been “targeted” and which roads are now impassable due to rubble.

This is my daily reality.

For months now, I have lived in a state of constant, paralyzing fear. The kind of fear that sinks into your bones and never leaves. I have learned to distinguish between the whistle of a missile that is far away and the one that is heading directly toward my building. I have learned to run, to hide, and to pray—sometimes all at the same time.

But the fear is only half of the story. The other half is the slow, agonizing erosion of hope.

Water is scarce. Electricity is a fleeting luxury. Food is rationed, and even when we find it, we cannot afford it. The markets that once bustled with life are now empty shells. The hospitals, the ones that are still standing, are overwhelmed, understaffed, and running out of supplies. I have seen children with injuries that would make the strongest among us weep, and I have seen mothers cradle their babies with a desperation that words cannot capture.

Every day, I watch the news not to stay informed, but to see if my street is still on the map. Every night, I go to sleep wondering if I will wake up to see the sun again. This is not living; this is surviving. And survival, I have learned, is exhausting.

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Why I Need Your Help

The path to safety is paved with financial barriers that seem insurmountable. To get myself and my family out of Gaza, I need to cover the following:

· Evacuation Coordination Fees: These are the payments required to secure a spot on the official lists for crossing the Rafah border. Without these, we are trapped.

· Travel and Transportation Costs: Once we reach Egypt, we will need to travel to a safe location, find temporary housing, and cover basic living expenses until we can figure out our next steps.

· Documentation and Permits: Obtaining the necessary paperwork, visas, and clearances is a bureaucratic nightmare that requires both time and money.

· Emergency Medical Care: Many of us have injuries or chronic conditions that have gone untreated due to the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system.

· Basic Survival: Food, clean water, and medicine for the journey and the days immediately following our escape.

This is not a luxury trip. This is a matter of life and death.

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The Emotional Toll

I want to be honest with you about what this has done to me mentally and emotionally. I have always prided myself on being strong, on holding my family together. But lately, I have found myself breaking down in moments of quiet. I cry when I think about the life I used to have. I cry when I think about the friends I have lost. I cry when I think about the possibility of never seeing my family again.

There is a particular kind of grief that comes from being trapped. It is the grief of watching your future shrink into a tiny, suffocating box. It is the grief of knowing that your children, if you have them, will grow up in a world of barbed wire and checkpoints. It is the grief of feeling invisible to a world that has the power to help you but often chooses to look away.

I do not want to be a symbol of suffering. I do not want your pity. I want your humanity. I want you to see me as a person who deserves a chance—just as you deserve a chance. We are not so different, you and I. We both love our families. We both dream of a better tomorrow. We both know what it feels like to be afraid, to be uncertain, to be hopeful.

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A Glimmer of Hope

Despite everything, I still believe in the goodness of people. I have seen it in the volunteers who risk their lives to deliver aid. I have seen it in the journalists who refuse to stop telling our stories. I have seen it in the strangers online who send messages of solidarity and prayers.

And now, I am choosing to believe in you.

Your donation, no matter how small, is a vote for life. It is a declaration that my life matters. It is a statement that you refuse to let another innocent person become a footnote in history. It is a bridge between my world of destruction and your world of possibility.

I am not asking you to solve the conflict. I am not asking you to end the war. I am simply asking you to help one person—me—take one step toward safety. If you can do that, you will have given me the greatest gift of all: a future.

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What Your Support Will Do

Every dollar you contribute goes directly toward:

· $5,000: Securing evacuation fees for one person.

· $10,000: Evacuating two family members.

· $60,000: Evacuating my full family and covering initial resettlement costs.

· $100,000: Covering full evacuation, transportation, housing, and living expenses for the first three months in a safe country.

If I reach my goal, I will not just be saving myself; I will be saving my family. I will be giving my mother the chance to see her grandchildren grow up. I will be giving my siblings the chance to go to school, to fall in love, to build careers, and to live without fear.

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A Personal Promise





I promise you this: I will not waste this chance. If I make it out, I will work tirelessly to rebuild my life with dignity and purpose. I will carry your kindness with me wherever I go. I will tell my children, and my children’s children, about the strangers who saved us. I will use my voice to advocate for others who are still trapped. I will be living proof that humanity still exists, even in the darkest of times.

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How to Help

If you are reading this and feel moved to act, here is what you can do:

1. Donate: Even a small contribution can make a difference. Every dollar brings me closer to freedom.

2. Share: Share this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks. The more people who see it, the greater the chance of reaching our goal.

3. Pray or Send Positive Thoughts: If you cannot donate, your prayers, good wishes, and moral support mean the world to me.

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A Final Word

I know that the world is full of suffering. I know that there are so many people in need. But if you have made it this far, reading my story, I ask you to consider this: What would you do if you were in my shoes? What would you give to protect the people you love? What would you sacrifice to taste freedom again?

I am not asking for much. I am asking for a chance. A chance to breathe. A chance to live. A chance to be more than just a victim of a war I never wanted.

Please help me find that chance. Please help me escape Gaza.

With all my heart, thank you for reading this. Thank you for caring. Thank you for being human.

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Mahmoud AbuWarda

Gaza, Palestine

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P.S. If you have read this far, you have already given me something priceless: your attention. In a world that is constantly scrolling past, you stopped. You paused. You saw me. For that, I am eternally grateful. Please, do not stop now. Share this story with one more person. Donate if you can. Be the reason someone gets to live another day.