🚨 URGENT: Help Keep a Mother and Her Kids Housed

We are facing an immediate crisis and urgently need our community's support.





Im a working mother of 2 who was in a car accident late 2024 and it put a pause on being able to work or provide. But I over came by the grace of God and now have a new home and just started a new job housecleaning pt and start another pt job soon (training for it now).





But due to unexpected circumstances, I am currently behind on critical bills and owe $5,000 (2750 in rent/150 in internet/2100 in utilities). If I cannot raise these funds within the next two to three weeks, my children and I face the very real risk of losing our home. And being back on the street when we finally left homelessness in Feb of this year.





As a parent, my absolute priority is keeping a safe, stable roof over my kids' heads. I am doing everything I can to manage this crisis, but I cannot bridge this gap alone. We need a helping hand to get through this storm.









📌 How You Can Help





Donate: Any amount—whether it is $5, $20, or $100—will go directly toward paying off these immediate bills and securing our housing.





Share: If you are unable to donate, please share this post with your friends, family, and networks. Word of mouth is powerful.





💳 How to Support Us Directly

GoFundMe

CashApp: thesacredphoenix444

Venmo: thesacredphoenix444

Zelle/Paypal: reach out for email









Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story, donating, sharing, or keeping my family in your thoughts. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to us during this incredibly stressful time.



