Urgent Help in Time of Crisis

Someone very close to me is experiencing what seems to be one dire situation after another, From losing their job to losing their mode of transportation to losing their home, and after already having experienced so much personal mistreatment I wanted to see if there was something profound I could do to help them. My current circumstance doesn’t afford me to do as much as i want to, so I thought that this may be a good idea to implore the generosity of others to help.





Any little bit that you can do would be graciously appreciated. No amount is too small.





Bottom of my heart I thank you in advance and may you continue to be blessed.