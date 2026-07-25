Urgent help – I need your support

I am currently going through a period of emergency that puts my personal and financial situation in great difficulty. Despite all my efforts, I can't cope with the most urgent expenses alone.





I therefore appeal to your generosity. Each donation, regardless of its amount, will help me overcome this ordeal and find a more stable situation.





If you cannot contribute financially, simply sharing this collection would already be a valuable help.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support, compassion and trust.



