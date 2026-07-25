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Help Holly and her baby girl rebuild after tradegy

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHolly Hathcock

Fundraiser funds will be received by Holly Hathcock

Help Holly and her baby girl rebuild after tradegy

My name is Holly, and I am currently facing an extremely difficult situation with my daughter’s health and our stability.


My fiancé passed away unexpectedly in November 2025, and shortly after, my 4-year-old daughter became very sick. Her condition became severe and she was hospitalized. She now has a tracheostomy and requires ongoing specialized care. She is currently in a pediatric assisted living facility while she continues to recover. She has special needs and is fully dependent on me for her care.


My goal is to bring her home safely, but I am now facing multiple urgent challenges at the same time.


I do not have income at this moment. I have accepted a job, but I do not start until August. In the meantime, I am struggling to cover basic needs and emergency expenses. I also have to move out of my apartment by July 15 and do not currently have the funds for housing, deposits, transportation, or essential bills.


More than anything, I want to be able to bring my daughter home and provide her with the safe, stable care she needs. Right now, I am trying to bridge the gap between losing stability so recently and being able to rebuild through my upcoming job.


Any support will go directly toward:


- Emergency housing and relocation

- Transportation so I can visit and care for my daughter

- Basic living expenses (food, utilities, insurance)

- Costs related to preparing for my daughter’s home care needs


If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.


Thank you for reading our story and for any kindness shown during this incredibly hard time.👉 “Urgent: Help Holly Bring Her Medically Fragile Daughter Home”

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