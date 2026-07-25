Urgent Help for Surgery and Rent

Help Me Recover From Life-Saving Surgery and Keep a Roof Over My Head





My name is Sarah Etineh, and I am humbly asking for your support during one of the most difficult times of my life.

I have been diagnosed with uterine fibroids, and my condition has become severe. My blood level has dropped to just 13%, and I am currently hospitalized awaiting surgery. The physical pain, emotional stress, and financial burden have been overwhelming.

Over the past several months, I have exhausted the savings from my business trying to pay for tests, medications, hospital visits, and other medical expenses. As my health declined, I was no longer able to work consistently, making it impossible to keep up with my financial responsibilities.

I am hoping to raise #2000000 to help cover my medical bills, the cost of my surgery and recovery, and to pay my overdue house rent, which is now two months behind. I fear that after I am discharged from the hospital, I may have nowhere to return to if I am evicted from my apartment.

If you are able to give, no matter the amount, your kindness will help relieve a tremendous burden and allow me to focus on healing. If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you could share my campaign with your family, friends, and community.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your generosity, and for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers. Your support gives me hope during this challenging time.