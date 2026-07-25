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Urgent Help for Nolly's Kidney Removal Surgery

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$625 USD

Fundraiser created byDoug Brown

Fundraiser funds will be received by Doug Brown

Urgent Help for Nolly's Kidney Removal Surgery

Our family is reaching out for help for Cita's younger brother, Nolly, who is facing a life-threatening medical crisis in the Philippines.

Nolly has suffered from severe kidney disease for many years and has depended on weekly dialysis to stay alive. Recently, doctors discovered that both non-functioning kidneys had become severely infected and had to be surgically removed. By the grace of God emergency surgery was completed on 6/3/26. He was hospitalized on May 25th and remains hospitalized. This condition has placed his health at serious risk, and he continues to require ongoing dialysis treatments to survive.

Unfortunately, Nolly does not have medical insurance. He is not facing this challenge alone. He is a devoted husband and father. His wife and son depend on him, and they are doing everything they can to support him during this difficult time. The emotional and financial burden on the family has become overwhelming.

The costs of surgery, hospitalization, dialysis treatments, medications, laboratory tests, transportation, and recovery care are overwhelming for him and his family. Despite their best efforts, they cannot afford the medical expenses needed to provide the care he urgently requires.

We are asking friends, family, and compassionate supporters to help us raise funds for:

• Kidney removal surgery expense

• Hospital and physician expenses

• Ongoing dialysis treatments

• Medications and medical supplies

• Follow-up care and recovery expenses

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and help provide Nolly with the medical care he desperately needs. Nolly's greatest wish is to recover and continue supporting his wife and young son, who rely on him every day."

"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." — Psalm 46:1

As our family faces this difficult journey, we place our trust in God and ask for your prayers and support during this time of need.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Your prayers, support, and kindness are deeply appreciated during this difficult time.

Thank you for helping give Nolly hope and a chance to continue his fight for life.

With gratitude, 🙏❤️

The Family


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